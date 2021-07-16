The Chatterjee Group and HPL appoint B. Anand as CEO

Kolkata: The Chatterjee Group (TCG), a knowledge based industrial collective of global repute and their flagship company Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) along with Lummus Technology and TCG Digital, a global leader in developing and implementing process technologies and cutting edge digitalization and AI, on Friday announced the appointment of B. Anand to head business of developing and implementing large scale polymer projects with sustainability focus including Oil to Polymer Complex (OToP) across India and globally. In June 2020, TCG Group and Rhone Capital completed the joint acquisition of Lummus Technology.As a standalone entity, Lummus Technology continues to lead and shape the energy transition with breakthrough technologies and robust process solutions for the petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable markets.

