Textile Min Irani stresses on sustainability as biz culture

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said sustainability as a business culture needs to become the cornerstone of everyone's work ethic in a manner beneficial to the society as well as commercial enterprises.

Addressing a webinar organised by industry body Ficci, the minister for women and child development and textiles Irani said, "there are some who have reduced the young to keyboard warriors but with the advent

of COVID-19, grudgingly there is an acceptance that technology is the foundation upon which will be built a New India."

While we come together to build our nation resilient, we need to conscientiously identify our partners and prospects of growth," Smriti Irani

said. She further added that today we realize that sustainability is not merely an environmental promise but also a business culture that needs to become the cornerstone of our work ethics. "This should become a work ethic that is beneficial to society and commercial enterprises," Irani added.

Appreciating the FICCI FLO Greater 50 per cent initiative, she said that the initiative trains companies for workplace inclusion, helps in providing digital and financial literacy, legally empowering women not just at the grassroots level but also at the workplace.

"What began just five months ago under the aegis of FICCI has today become a project that has transformed the lives of 30,000 women. This initiative is a true endorsement of the Prime Minister's clarion call to ensure women-led development of India," Irani said.