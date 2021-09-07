'Testing facility for quality assurance of consumer products'

New Delhi: Stressing on quality assurance of domestic products, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leela Nandan said that the Centre is planning to introduce wider testing facility for quality assurance of toys, helmets, air conditioners and several other consumer products.

She further said that National Test House (NTH) has planned to develop a nano material testing laboratory that will help in assessment of the risks associated with consumer products containing nano material, especially in cosmetics, electronic consumer items and digital appliances used in homes. "There is a vast market of nano materials expected to be developed and used in consumer industry especially, cell phones, electronic appliances, microwaves etc, whose quality testing work and assurance reporting NTH proposes to tap in the coming years," the secretary said, adding that a complete food testing laboratory is planned in Kolkata.