Telegram provides key value proposition for consumers

New Delhi: Telegram, one of the fastest instant messaging app with over 400 million active users globally, is driving consumer-focused innovation to transform user experience.

With privacy and security of users as a cornerstone, the app has introduced a slew of new features in the past six months, which makes it more desirable and relevant for modern users.

Telegram has the provision to let users chat without revealing their phone numbers, via usernames. Only users who know each other beyond the Telegram network and have each other's contact details saved in their device, can see the respective phone

numbers.

A media editor for both photos and videos, along with support for animated stickers enables users to create engaging content and enhance their messaging experience.

The app also has a GIF panel with a fast loading time, a Trending section and emoji-based tabs that covers most popular emotions.

Strong and robust encryption provides safeguard against any potential attack from hackers. It is 100% free, without ads and there is no third-party access to user data.

Telegram Groups for many-to-many chats and conversations allows the addition of up to 200,000 users in any particular group. Telegram Channels, which is suitable for one-way broadcasting of messages and information, allows unlimited subscribers for each channel.

Users can share files with up to 1.5 GB size at a single time.