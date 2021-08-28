'Telcos AGR up 2% in Q4 FY21 to `48,587 crore'

New Delhi: Telecom industry's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) rose two per cent on a sequential basis to Rs 48,587 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, data released on Friday by sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed.

The AGR growth stood at 8.12 per cent when seen on a year-on-year basis.

"Gross Revenue (GR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of Telecom Service Sector for the quarter ended March 21 has been Rs 66,784 crore and Rs 48,587 crore respectively," said Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its report titled `Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators' for January-March

quarter.

Gross Revenue decreased by 6.17 per cent while AGR — on which the government levies licence fees and other charges — increased by 2.03 per cent in March 2021 quarter, as compared to the previous quarter.