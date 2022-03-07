Tea exporters worried over payment issues

Kolkata: Tea exporters on Monday expressed concern over how to solve payment issues for their shipments to Russia since the CIS country's several banks have been blocked to access to SWIFT, in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

Indian Tea Exporters' Association (ITEA) chairman Anshuman Kanoria said everything is uncertain and premature in the context of the conflict.

But the blocking of access to SWIFT for several Russian banks is worrisome. Russia is the largest importer of Indian tea, followed by Iran, with which there is also a payment problem due to sanctions imposed by the US, he said.

The US along with its key allies, including the European Union and the UK, had decided to disconnect key sanctioned Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

During the last calendar year, Russia imported 34.09 million kilograms of Indian tea, followed by Iran at 26.18 million kilograms, according to Tea Board data.