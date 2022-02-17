'Tatas will make AI financially fit, technologically most advanced'

Mumbai: Tata group will make Air India financially fit, upgrade aircraft, bring in new fleet and make it the most technologically advanced airline globally, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.

Virtually addressing employees of Air India across the globe, he said for the airline to be the best again there will be an organisational redesign, and it will "require a huge transformation, probably the largest transformation and the change all of you would ever go through". The carrier will expand its 'outreach both domestically and internationally', he added.

For Tata group, Chandrasekaran said the joining of Air India in its fold will help the conglomerate with the opportunity to represent the aspirations of 130 crore Indians, having already touched the lives of 60 crore Indians through its various brands, including Taj hotels, Tanishq, Tata Salt and Jaguar Land Rover.

He identified four core areas on which Air India will focus under the new management.

These are providing best in class customer service, making it the most technologically advanced airline in the world, upgrading and modernising the fleet and hospitality, both in-flight and off-flight. On fleet modernisation, Chandrasekaran said, "we will upgrade our fleet. We will bring modernity to our fleet. We will bring a new fleet, we will expand our

outreach."