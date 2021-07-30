Tata Steel celebrates JRD Tata's vision on his 117th birth anniversary

Jamshedpur: Celebrating Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata's vision for a developed and happy country on his 117th Birth Anniversary, Tata Steel today organised multiple events and programmes across its operating locations. Observing social distancing guidelines owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, most of these engagement initiatives were carried out using digital platforms.

Recognising JRD Tata's passion for fitness and sports, the day started with 320+ employees of Tata Steel participating in a Virtual Walkathon.

This was followed by a digital homage where the Company's Senior Leadership and employees together paid tribute to the pioneering icon who steered the growth of the Tata group for over

half a century.

In his tribute, TV Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: "JRD epitomised the spirit and the values of the Tata group and shaped the destiny of the group and of Tata Steel for multiple decades. His letters reveal the concern he had for people and his passion for excellence. Every time we celebrate his birthday, it is an opportunity for us to pledge to carry forward his legacy."

The day also saw an inspiring session with Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy. She, who began her career with TELCO (now Tata Motors), was joined by Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Tata Steel, for an engaging 'Window On the World' (WOW) session on the importance of ethical practices in the corporate world. The Padma Shri awardee, who had interacted with JRD Tata before leaving the Tata group in 1982, said: "What I learnt from JRD and from my experience working with the Tatas will always remain with me. The value placed on being magnanimous, as well as the importance of taking care of your employees, especially female employees. The way JRD lived his life showed me the significance of leading a simple life, irrespective of

your position."