Tata Sons chief meets Telecom Minister amid AGR crisis
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing AGR crisis, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday met Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, even as an official said the telecom ministry is prepared to issue a notice to the company for paying only part of its dues as full and final settlement.
Emerging from the meeting which lasted for over 30 minutes, Chandrasekaran declined to comment on the details of his discussion.
The crucial meeting comes at a time when the government is looking to issue a detailed notice to Tatas for paying only Rs 2,197 crore as full and final settlement against government's calculation of Rs 14,000 crore.
A senior government official said that the telecom department is not convinced with the company's dues assessment.
A notice will be sent to the company in a day or two questioning the company's AGR calculation.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Contentious Act takes backseat25 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Tale of two colonies — a prologue to communal riots25 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Ratan Lal's martyrdom is a huge loss to Delhi Police &...25 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT
Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing25 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT
Journalists covering violent-hit areas assaulted by...25 Feb 2020 5:55 PM GMT