Tata Motors looks to drive in multiple EVs for buyers across segments

New Delhi: Tata Motors is looking to drive in a range of electric vehicles across various price points with multiple body styles and features in order to cater to a wide range of customers across segments, as per a top company official.

The homegrown auto major, which currently leads the domestic electric passenger vehicle segment by a distance, plans to cater to different sets of customers with products from its three distinct platforms.

The company has gone ahead with a three-pronged approach for EV architecture.

With first-generation products like Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the company has been able to bring in one set of customers, while the recently showcased SUV coupe concept CURVV is expected to bring in another set of buyers into the company's fold.

Similarly, the more aspirational architecture AVINYA is expected to cater to a more discerning set of consumers beginning 2025.

"Each of these products will have their own compelling proposition...we are going to cater to all kinds of customer segments, and their requirements at different affordability levels, body styles, feature levels and different levels of experience," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

The company expects each of these product trims to achieve critical mass in the market, he added.

"All of these three-generation products will co-exist," Chandra said when asked if the coming of new generation products means the end of the road for the earlier set of products.

Last week, the company unveiled its all-new electric vehicle architecture on which it plans to introduce multiple advanced EVs starting from 2025. The home-grown auto major aims to drive in multiple body styles on the AVINYA Concept, which is based on its GEN 3 architecture.

The new electric models will come with an enhanced range of over 500 kms and above. They will also feature new-age technologies, software and artificial intelligence. The first generation products like Nexon EV and Tigor EV were derived from existing products with a range of around 250 km.

According to Chandra, the second generation products are based on adapted architecture, where an internal combustion engine model is taken and made more suitable for electrification.

The recently showcased SUV coupe concept CURVV represents the second generation of products, which is expected to deliver a 400-500 km range on a single charge.

Chandra noted that the company is driving its electrification strategy following the government vision that EVs should account for 30 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales by 2030.