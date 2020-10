Tata Elxsi shares jump over 5 pc after Q2 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Thursday rose by over 5 per cent in early trade on the bourses after the company reported a 58.3 per cent increase in net profit for the September quarter.



The stock gained 5.25 per cent to Rs 1,533.55 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.



At the NSE, it jumped 5.19 per cent to its one year high of Rs 1,534.95.



Tata Elxsi on Wednesday reported a 58.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 78.8 crore for the September 2020 quarter.



The company had registered a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.



Its revenue from operations rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 430.2 crore for the said quarter from Rs 385.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.