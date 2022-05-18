Taparia Tools outshines at IndoMach Expo–2022
New Delhi: Taparia Tools started manufacturing hand tools in 1969 in India in technical collaboration with A B Bahco of Sweden. Today the company has emerged as a leader in the hand tools segment.
It's focus has always been on the need for quality, special and high-end Hand Tools, Fasteners and Speciality Tools etc. for industry sectors – such as Aviation, Construction & Infrastructure, Woodworking, and Furniture, Automobiles / Auto Service etc.
These tools are manufactured with high quality raw material & stringent quality control process which facilitates to deliver high performing hand tools.
Taparia Tools has participated in the IndoMach Industrial & Machinery Expo– 2022 at HITEX Exhibition Centre Hyderabad along with Raman tradings as partner, from May 13 to May 15, 2022 between 11 pm to 7 pm where by Taparia Tools had displayed their New & Old Product Ranges.
Managing Director DP Taparia and Manoj Shingala Sales Officer, from Taparia Tools Mumbai office were present for the get together meet.
