Mumbai: Taparia Tools launches VDE Pliers that's made from high grade alloy steel which enables the VDE Pliers best performance. The VDE Pliers are fully insulated with high quality sleeves, due to which it can with stand up to 1000V AC. The high quality sleeve ensures comfortable and firm grip to the users.

The firm has added new range of Pliers like Combination Pliers, Long Nose Pliers, Side Cutting Pliers & End Wire Stripping Pliers which enables precise wire cutting ability for soft and hard type of wires. These Pliers are manufactured according to IEC60900:2018.

Taparia Tools everywhere is well received respected and appreciated. The company presently has large number of distributors, distributing its products all over India Besides being a Brand Leader in India " TAPARIA" Tools are exported to a number of countries since its inceptions to U.K, U.S.A, Denmark, Israel, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Dubai, Kuwait, Tanzania, Kenya, Hong Kong, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Panama, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ethopia, Egypt, Australia, U.A.E, & Sri Lanka etc.