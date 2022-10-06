Taparia tools launches micro jewellery pliers

New Delhi: Taparia Tools a market leader in the hand tool segment announced the release of its Micro Jewellery Pliers range. There are numerous types of jewellery-making pliers available, ranging from the fundamentals to the more specialised requirements of jewellery designers.

Flat nose pliers, Round nose pliers, and Long nose pliers are examples of micro-jewellery pliers. The others serve a purpose and contribute to the neatness of the jewellery designs. TTL Micro Jewellery Pliers are made of special steel, making them strong and durable. It is harder than stainless steel and can with stand scratches. The Flat Nose pliers have wide, flat jaws that make them ideal for holding and gripping large items, as well as bending sharp angles in sheets and wires. The wider nose makes them more stable and useful for opening and closing jump rings. Round Nose pliers have round tapered jaws and are used to form curves, bends, and loops in wires, earrings, and jump rings.