'Talks of 100 stores in Jammu is not true'

Jammu: Amid ongoing protest over the opening of Reliance retail stores, the company on Tuesday said the talk of 100 stores being opened by us is completely untrue .

We have not opened any stores in Jammu. We have a few delivery points in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and these are set up by our delivery partners to support the small traders, a spokesperson of Reliance Retail said.

She said Reliance has a long track record of supporting small traders and we remain steadfast in our commitment of partnering with small merchants .

The spokesperson was responding to a question about the protest by traders and several other groups in Jammu over the past couple of days against setting up a chain of Reliance retail stores. Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) has also called for a strike in the Jammu region against what it called directionless policies of the administration aimed at destroying the local

business.