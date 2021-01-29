Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari take charge as MDs of State Bank of India

New Delhi: Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari have taken charge as the Managing Directors of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI). They would be holding this position for up to 3 years. Prior to his appointment as SBI's MD, Swaminathan was the Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at the bank where he was overseeing Budgeting, Capital Planning, Financial Reporting, Taxation, Audit, Economic Research, Investor Relations, and Secretarial Compliance. Tewari was serving SBI Card as MD & CEO - managing all facets of SBI's card business - before he was appointed as MD of SBI.

