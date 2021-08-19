Sushila Birla School conducts activities

Understanding the importance of Olympic Games in the modern world, Sushila Birla Girls' School this year ensured that all its primary school students are well-informed about the mega event – its history, symbolism, participating countries and more.



To set the tone for the games, students across all classes (Nursery- 5th) were shown PowerPoint presentations and Youtube videos.

From the meaning of the Olympic motto to the significance of the rings in the Olympic flag, the oath, torch, mascot etc, it was the endeavour of the school's teachers to enlighten the students with every detail about the event.

As the games progressed, latest information and videos were shared regularly during class assemblies. Little children from nursery and kindergarten participated in the games in their own special way.

While the students of Classes I and II made posters and PowerPoint slides highlighting the important aspects of the games, Classes III and IV children created collages on 'Canva' in their Computer class. Students of Class V researched interesting facts about the games and beautifully presented them in their exercise books along with pictures.

From Classes I to V, general knowledge classes were conducted around the Olympic Games. Interactive sessions further helped the teachers know about the child's inclination towards a particular sport.

Through the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the world came together once again to uphold the spirit of the event, which is all about defying adversities and emerging 'faster, higher and stronger together'. The students of primary section beautifully celebrated this spirit in a video that was later uploaded on the school's Facebook page.