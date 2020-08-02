Sushil Sharma takes charge as Director (Electrical), SJVN

SHIMLA: Sushil Kumar Sharma has assumed the charge of Director (Electrical) of Public Sector SJVN Limited. Prior to this, he was holding the position of General Manager and was in charge of Mechanical Maintenance of India's largest underground 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station. Indeed Sushil has been with SJVN for over 25 years since he joined the organization as Assistant Engineer and during the period he has held several positions across different departments and projects. He succeeded Rakesh. Bansal who superannuated on 31st July 2020. Sharma did his B.E. (Mechanical) from VNIT Nagpur. He has more than 30 years of rich and varied experience in various organisations including SJVN. He started his career in H.P. State Technical Education Service in 1990. He joined SJVN in January 1994 as Assistant Engineer and worked in various Departments and Projects.

