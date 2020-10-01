Suresh Sethi joins as MD& CEO – Designate at NSDL e-Governance

Mumbai: NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd., India's leading technological infrastructure provider, announces that Suresh Sethi has taken charge as the company's Managing Director and CEO – Designate. He was earlier the Founder, CEO, and MD of India Post Payments Bank. Sethi will succeed Gagan Rai, who is is set to retire in February 2021. Suresh Sethi takes command of NSDL e-Governance at an exciting phase as the company aims to expand its geographical presence across the globe with its innovative and world-class solutions such as the National Unique Identity, tax-related services, recordkeeping of Pension accounts, e-sign, eKYC, etc.

