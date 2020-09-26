Surender Babbar takes over as Director (Finance) PTCUL

New Delhi: Surender Babbar, General Manager (Finance) of Delhi Transco Ltd has joined Power Transmission Corporation of Uttrakhand Ltd (PTCUL), Govt of Uttrakhand as Director (Finance). Babbar is a Chartered Accountant by Profession, had enrolled as the member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) in 1990. Having deep passion and flair in law, Babbar graduated in Law (LLB) from University of Delhi in 1994 and Masters in Law (LLM) in 2006 from University of Kurukshetra. He has a multifarious experience of 30 years in the field of Contract law, Tax laws , electricity laws, tendering processes and contract management, besides being a finance professional.

