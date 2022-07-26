Sunflower oil imports fall 23% during Feb-June
New Delhi: In the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis, India's crude sunflower oil imports fell by 23 per cent to 5.70 lakh tonne between February 21 and June 30 of this year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the major countries from which India imports sunflower oil are Ukraine, Russia and Argentina.
"Since February 21, 2022, to June 30, 2022, 5.70 lakh tonne of crude sunflower oil has been imported in the country as against import of 7.39 lakh tonne during the corresponding period in the previous year," Tomar said.
The minister was responding to a query if there was any impact on sunflower oil import due to recent instability in Ukraine and Russia.
Tomar said the country imported 20.45 lakh tonne of crude sunflower oil during 2021-22 fiscal, slightly lower than 21.75 lakh tonne in the previous year.
Centrally Sponsored Scheme National Food Security Mission- Oilseeds & Oil Palm is being implemented in 28 states and union territories during 2022-23.
