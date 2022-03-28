Sumant Sinha new ASSOCHAM prez; Ajay Singh new senior vice-president

New Delhi: Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power - one of the country's largest clean energy companies, has taken over as President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). Sinha, a successful first-generation entrepreneur replaces Vineet Agarwal, completing his distinguished tenure at the chamber. Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of SpiceJet, India's second-largest airline by fleet size is the new Senior Vice-President of ASSOCHAM. Sinha founded ReNew Power in January 2011, with a vision to transform the way energy is produced and consumed in India. Under his leadership, ReNew Power has grown into India's premier renewable energy company with an aggregate portfolio of more than 10 GW spread over more than 100 sites.

