Sukhmal Jain joins as Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, India's 'best performing' Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking and the second largest energy PSU in India has on Monday announced the appointment of Sukhmal Jain as Director (Marketing). Prior to his elevation to the board, Jain was the Executive Director Incharge (Marketing Corporate) in the Corporate Office and before that the head of Gas Business Unit. With graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, he has held several leadership positions in Retail, LPG and Gas verticals in his 35 years with the company. In his illustrious career of over three decades, he has been actively involved in industry defining initiatives, like Give it Up campaign and Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, in LPG Business.

