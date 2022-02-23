Sujoy Choudhury is new Director (Business Development), Indian Oil

New Delhi: Sujoy Choudhury has been appointed Director (Planning and Business Development) on the board of state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm. His appointment is effective from February 23, the company said in a stock exchange filing. A Mechanical Engineer and MBA (Finance) from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Choudhury, 57, possesses more than three decades of rich experience across various functions of oil industry like engineering, retail sales and petrochemicals (marketing). Before his elevation as Director (P&BD), he was heading IOC's Punjab State office wherein he was in-charge of all petroleum activities in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

