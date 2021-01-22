Sudhir Kumar Banthiya takes Charge as ICSI EIRC Chairman

New Delhi: CS Sudhir Kumar Banthiya has been elected as The CHAIRMAN of the Eastern India Regional Council of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (EIRC of ICSI) for the year 2021 effective January 19, 2021. CS Sudhir Kumar Banthiya is a Fellow Member of the ICSI. He was the Vice- Chairman of the EIRC of ICSI in the year 2020. He holds a first class graduate degree in Commerce & Law and a First Class Diploma in Financial Management from All India Institute of Management Studies. CS Sudhir Kumar Banthiya is a renowed Company Secretary and has been associated with VISA Group since 2013. Currently, he is working as the Company Secretary of the GKW Limited, a K K Bangur Group Company.

