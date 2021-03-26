'Stringent tests required to be passed now to get driving licence'

New Delhi: Those seeking driving licences are now required to pass a set of stringent skill tests that include reversing a vehicle with reasonable accuracy to qualify for it, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Also, passing percentage in order to be eligible to get a driving licence in all regional transport offices (RTOs) has been fixed at 69 per cent, Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

"In the case of vehicle having a reverse gear, driving the vehicle backwards, reverse it into a limited opening either to the right or left under control and with reasonable accuracy", is one of the parameters of qualifying in the driving skill test, Gadkari said. This is as per provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

"Passing percentage in all RTOs is 69 per cent. It is also informed that the objective of conducting driving skill test, as per the above provision, is to produce qualified/talented drivers," the minister said.