STPI launches AIC in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Saturday announced the inauguration of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), a centre of excellence (CoE), here.

STPI-Bengaluru was shortlisted by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog to set up the incubation centre for innovative start-ups working in health care, IoT, ICT and e-commerce domains at a budget outlay of Rs 20 crore, a press release from the STPI said.

The target is to incubate about 65 innovative and disruptive technology start-ups over five years, the release said.

The AIC is spread over 10,000 sq.ft and is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, lab with health care equipment such as vital sign monitor, ECG simulator, neuro stimulator and 3D printer and common office facilities.

It is being supported by partners from industry/corporate, start-ups, venture capitalists and academia, the release added.