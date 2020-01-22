Stock markets to be open on Budget day
New Delhi: Stock markets will be open for normal trading on February 1, Saturday, when the Union Budget will be presented.
Generally, the markets are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.
In separate circulars on Wednesday, leading exchanges BSE and NSE said the markets would be open for trading on February 1 on account of Union Budget presentation.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to present the Budget for 2020-21.
Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3.30 pm, as per the circulars.
According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements.
In 2015, stock exchanges were open for trading on February 28, Saturday, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget. Stock markets have always been open on normal timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAA discriminates against Gorkhas, says Mamata22 Jan 2020 5:53 PM GMT
CAA pleas: Supreme Court gives Centre 4 weeks to respond22 Jan 2020 5:53 PM GMT
Finalise a venue: Mayawati, Akhilesh accept Amit Shah's...22 Jan 2020 5:52 PM GMT
Blue Corner Notice issued against fugitive Nithyananda22 Jan 2020 5:51 PM GMT
Mumbai's eateries, malls to remain open 24x7 from Jan 27:...22 Jan 2020 5:50 PM GMT