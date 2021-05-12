Steel plants supply 4,686 MT of life-saving medical oxygen

New Delhi: Steel fraternity stands united in the service of nation in this time of crisis. A total of 4,686 MT of life-saving Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) was supplied by steel plants on 10th May. It included 1,193 MT by SAIL, 180 MT by RINL, 1,425 MT by TATA group, 1,300 by JSW, and rest by other steel companies in the public and private sector.

The total production of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the country has risen to almost 9,500 MT/day, showing the capacity utilization of about 130% of the installed capacity. Steel plants are contributing nearly half on the national production of LMO.

Steel plants have been able to enhance the supply of LMO by taking various initiatives, which include reduction in the production of Nitrogen and Argon and only producing LMO in most plants. They are normally required to keep 3.5 days of safety stock of LMO in their storage tanks which is vaporized and used in case some problem develops in the oxygen plants.

Through continuous engagement with the steel producers by the Ministry of Steel, the safety stock has been reduced to 0.5 days because of which LMO supply had significantly increased.

The Union Minister of Steel and PNG Dharmendra Pradhan had held a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Steel and its PSUs on last Monday, where he reviewed the supply of liquid medical oxygen and the efforts towards augmentation of healthcare infra by the steel plants.

Hospitals are also being set up by Steel Plants with 8,100 beds (AMNS - Hazira, JSW - Dolvi & Vijayanagar, Jindal – Hisar, HZL – Udaipur, SAIL – Rourkela, Bhilai, Bokaro, Durgapur, Burnpur, RINL – Vizag, TATA – Kalinganagar, JSR, Angul ) in the vicinity of plants with gaseous oxygen.

Pradhan has also appealed to oil, gas and steel PSUs to come forward to inoculate all stakeholders as an expression of appreciation. He said that this will boost morale of the employees & stakeholders, strengthen the fight against Covid19 and also help accelerate the largest vaccination drive in the world.