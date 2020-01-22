Steel Minister launches SAIL SERVICE scheme
New Delhi: Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched a voluntary service scheme of SAIL where the employees of the PSU would contribute in the areas of education, health, women empowerment and nutrition, among others.
The scheme, SAIL Employees Rendering Volunteerism & Initiatives for Community Engagement (SERVICE), will be operational from January 24 which is the foundation day of the PSU.
SAIL Chairman A K Chaudhary said the scheme aims the contribution of its employees in "giving back to the society and work for the community"
Volunteers can register on the portal of the SERVICE scheme mentioning the areas in which they are willing to work.
In his address, Pradhan said, "This year marks 70 years of our constitution coming into effect. President of India Ramnath Kovind has said that while being alert about their rights, citizens should also be conscious of their duties. Through SERVICE, employees of SAIL will come forward to perform their social duties voluntarily and contribute towards social welfare and nation building."
He also exhorted other PSUs to encourage their employees to work voluntary for society based on their interest areas.
