SRM provides options to study abroad for students with SAT scores

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology– SRMIST (formerly known as SRM University), Chennai, India as a member of the India Global Higher Education Alliance of the US based College Board, which conducts the SAT examinations, is offering attractive scholarships up to 35% for students with SAT scores.

SRMIST offers exciting options, one should never miss, be it Transfer / Twining program to study abroad after 2 yearsat SRM and completing the final 2 years abroad for the degree to be awarded overseas or after completing graduation or in opting for a top – notch job. With over 200 MoUs with universities overseas, the options are unlimited.

On the job front, SRMIST offers incredible opportunities for placement.This year, the achievements have been remarkable with 8500+ job offers, 625+ companies recruiting, with a top salary of Rs. 41.6LPA, the highest ever by any university in India.

It offers a wide range of programs in Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Management, Science and Humanities, Law and Agricultural Sciences.

For an NRI/PIO/OCI seeking B. Tech degree, the fee is just Rs 2.5 lacs pegged at the domestic fee, by taking the entrance exam SRMJEEE and appearing for joint counseling, or alternatively, they can pick their choice of course with attractive scholarships of up to 35 % through the direct admission route. The last to apply for SRMJEEE is July 15 2020.

Those who are NRI/PIO/OCI or Foreigner, can proceed to apply in the International Admission Category, availing amazing scholarships, fee waiver of 25% to 35% under merit and 40% for SAARC and Africa.

Others can apply in the Admissions India category,E- counselling and Interview based admissionsfor M.Tech, MBA, BBA, Education, Hotel Management, Allied Health Sciences (except Medicine and Dental) and Science & Humanities UG and PG programs. For all B.Tech programs, the Admission India category is only through the common entrance exam, the SRMJEEE.

Aspiring students can start the on line application processes by visiting www.srmist.edu.in