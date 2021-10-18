SRM, M&M ink research collaboration MoU

Kattankulathur: The Department of Automobile Engineering under the School of Mechanical Engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Research Valley, Mahindra World City, Chennai.

The key highlights of this MoU are, FIIP - Faculty Industry Immersion Program for SRMIST Faculty members; usage of SRM – BRIN Centre, Centre of Excellence in Automation Technologies on "Hydraulics & Pneumatics Technologies", Mechatronics and Wind Tunnel facility for M&M's Mahindra Research Valley ("MRV") engineers and experimental study; MRV experts to deliver guest lectures to SRM Students and SRM Faculties to deliver trainings to MRV engineers, in turn, based on need; M&M to offer internship to SRM Students, at MRV, without any payments; Submission of joint R&D proposals to Government; Industry visit for SRM students at MRV; and any other collaborations as the parties may mutually agree on from time to time.

Mahindra and Mahindra was represented by Dr. Shankar M Venugopal Vice President, Sitaraman Ram Mohan Head - Intellectual Property Department, Ashutosh Joshi Head - Knowledge Resource Centre, C Subash Head - Farm Technology Capability Building, MTA.

SRMIST was represented by Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Dean (CET) Dr. T V Gopal, Director (Campus Life) Dr. M Leenus Jesu Martin, Dean (School of Mechinical Engineering) Dr. D Kingsly Jeba Singh, HoD Automobile Engineering Dr. R Rajendran, HoD Mechanical Engineering Dr. M Cheralathan, Associate Professor Automobile Engineering Dr. J Chandradass, Visiting Professor Automobile Engineering K N Balaji, Assistant Professor Automobile Engineering P Baskara Sethupathi. Dr. Shankar M Venugopal elaborated the broad areas of research done at the valley. The long term technological development that can be got from the education

sector and so on.