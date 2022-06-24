SRM IHM announces 100% placement for its 2021-22 batch

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur is proud to announce that the 2021-22 outgoing batch has been 100 per cent placed.

IHM recently conducted the Cruise Lines Campus Recruitment Drive 2022 for the present and previous batches. Over 100 students took part in this exciting job offer. Of those placed, one alumni Rathinavel Pandian (2020-21 batch) has received a job offer with the highest package of $845/month.

This was announced at a press meet organized at SRM Hotel. The meet was chaired by SRMIST's Vice Chancellor Dr. C Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S Ponnusamy and IHM Director Dr. D Antony Ashok Kumar. Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Antony said, "This year we have done 100 per cent placement along with the highest package offered. We not just prepare our students for hotels, they are simultaneously prepared for cruises and airlines among other things.

Addressing media personals, Dr. C Muthamizhchelvan said, "Students always look for Colleges that offer placements. This is our specialty. Good Health and wellbeing is one of the UNESCO's eight Sustainable Development Goals. And we at IHM promote this.