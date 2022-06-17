SRM Alumni releases book 'The Burning Solution' on fixing acidity
Kattankulathur: Nikhil Chaudhary, an author, an entrepreneur, and an alumni of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (2009 batch), has released a book titled 'The Burning Solution'. The release was done by SRMIST's Registrar Dr. S Ponnusamy in the presence of Director (Alumni Affairs) Dr. A Rathinam, Dean (School of Bio Engineering) Dr. M Vairamani and HoD (Biotech) Dr. R A Nazeer.
In his book, Chaudhary tells us about the natural food techniques which are scientific and based on his experience with patients from five continents and over 43 countries, all of whom benefited from his advice and most of them even gave up medication in the first week itself. In his presidential address, Dr. S Ponnusamy mentioned that Nikhil Chaudhary has made the Institution proud. He urged everyone needs to give back something to their Alma Mater. Walking down memory lane, Nikhil Chaudhary explained how his life turned into this career.
