SRM adopts 8 villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

Kattankulathur: Under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), the flagship program of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has adopted eight villages.

The aim of this program is to transform rural India. Based on the guidelines layout by MHRD, SRMIST has adopted the villages of Anjur, Pattaravakkam, Thenmelpakkam, Orathur, Nattarasampattu, Chettipunniyam, Kalivandapattu, and Kolathur.

Out of 59 project proposals submitted by SRMIST for the upliftment of rural people in these adopted villages, three projects were funded by UBA during the academic year 2018-19. They are - End-To-End Integrated Rationing System for Distribution of Provisions have been completed at Anjur village, Reverse osmosis plant, and RO water plant installed at Government School of Orathur village and Versatile Anaerobic reactor for Households to Yield Biogas by Utilizing waste (KISAN VAHYU) at Orathur village.

Apart from these, various development projects such as Swachh Bharat Summer Internship, Student Solar Ambassador Initiative, Ban on Single-use Plastic Awareness Programs, RO Water Plant Project, School Improvement by providing furniture and electrical appliances, Smart Classroom, Medical Camp and Distribution of Educational Learning Kits for Science Lab and Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign. Apart from this SRMIST has also donated furniture worth Rs.2 lakhs to a Govt. Middle School, Thenmelpakkam village, KattankulathurPanchayat union.

For all these commendable efforts, SRMIST was awarded Rank 1 for Swachh Campus Ranking 2019 by MHRD, Rank 1 for "One Student One Tree" project and Rank 3 for "Clean and Smart Campus" by AICTE.

The institution has undertaken umpteen projects in the form of its Corporate Social responsibility schemes, Swachh Bharat Summer Internship, awareness campaigns to make the villages ODF, and to ban single-use plastics and tree plantation.