'Sri Lanka welcomes G7 decision to assist in securing debt relief'
Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday welcomed the G7 announcement that they will assist the country in securing debt relief as it is grappling with its worst economic crisis.
Sri Lanka is going through its worst financial crisis since it won independence from Britain in 1948.
The country faces an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has led to an increase in prices and a shortage of vehicular fuel, cooking gas, food, and thermal fuel for electricity production.
In this challenging time, the Group of Seven (G7) nations have announced that they will assist Sri Lanka in securing debt relief.
The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.
Meanwhile, the Government of Japan on Friday announced $1.5 million funding to help Sri Lanka respond to the ongoing economic crisis. The funds will be used by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food assistance to children and families in need of support.
