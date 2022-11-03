Sri Lanka holds crucial debt restructuring talks with creditors

Colombo: Sri Lanka held a "productive" second round of crucial talks with its bilateral creditors, the finance ministry said on Thursday, as the crisis-hit island nation attempts to get assurances on debt restructuring from them to close a deal with the IMF.

Sri Lanka held talks with the International Monetary Fund on October 16 on the release of a $2.9 billion rescue package by the Fund, the completion of which hinged on assurances from the country's creditors on debt restructuring.

"Sri Lanka remains fully committed to advancing engagements with all its creditors in an equitable and transparent way. The meeting represented another important step towards securing International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board approval for Sri Lanka's IMF programme", a release said.

Commenting on the meeting the Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said the IMF programme and economic reform agenda will reconstitute Sri Lanka's financial buffers.

He said the meeting was "productive" where they were able "to discuss Sri Lanka's current financial position and progress on reforms."

India, China and Japan are among Sri Lanka's main creditors. Sri Lanka reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF in late August for a $2.9 billion rescue package over

4 years.

Its completion depends on assurances from Sri Lanka's creditors on debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka has large debt rollover volumes (Gross Financing Need) running up to 37 per cent of GDP in 2022, which the IMF wants to bring down, according to the EconomyNext news portal.

The exact GFN target is not known, but other countries under restructure have levels around 15 per cent, and some less, it said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe who steers the talks with the IMF said this week he was hopeful of the realisation of the facility by January.

The Sri Lankan government in May appointed international legal and debt advisors for debt restructuring after the country declared its international debt default for the first time in history.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repaying its $51 billion foreign debt, of which it must repay $28 billion by 2027.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, plunged into financial and political turmoil earlier this year as it faced a shortage of foreign currencies.

Due to this, the country has been unable to afford key imports, including fuel, fertiliser and medicine, leading to serpentine queues.