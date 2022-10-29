SPMCIL mint releases 40 gm silver coins for Navratri, T20 World Cup

Kolkata: On Navratri festival, India Government Mint, Kolkata (a Unit of SPMCIL) launched the in-house designed, colored silver Souvenir Coin of 40 grams with 999 purity on the theme of Mata Sherawali for the first time on September 27, 2022.

The package includes the booklet detailing about nine incarnations of Mata Durga and her purpose for the incarnation. Apart from this, the booklet also guides about the activities related to Navratri Puja and compilation of puja hymn which are enchanted during this auspicious occasion.

Moreover, the Kolkata based government mint also launched the in-house designed, colored silver Souvenir Coin of 40 grams, 44 Mm Diameter with 999 silver purity on the theme of T20 World Cup on October 21, 2022. For booking please visit

https://indiagovtmint.in.