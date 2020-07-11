SpiceJet to operate UAE flights from today

New Delhi: Airline major SpiceJet on Saturday said it will operate flights from across four stations in India to Ras Al-Khaimah (Dubai) between July 12 and 26 for eligible 'Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approved UAE residents'.

Accordingly, the airline will operate flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kochi to the UAE.

"These flights will carry only those passengers who are destined for UAE," the airline said in a statement.

"From the Ras Al-Khaimah airport, SpiceJet will also be providing coaches, free of cost, for passengers travelling to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi."

According to the airline, all passengers will be required to undertake a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test conducted not more than 96 hours prior to the departure while also carrying the Covid-19 negative test result to be eligible to board the flight.

"Passengers must also have the Al-Hosn UAE App downloaded on their respective mobile phones. It is also mandatory for passengers to submit the health declaration form and quarantine undertaking form before boarding the flight," the statement said.

The airline has helped repatriate over 45,000 people in the last 45 days from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar by operating 'Special Charter Flights' and by participating actively in the Vande Bharat mission.

"We will operate more repatriation flights in the coming days and we are fortunate to acquire another opportunity to serve and fly back people to the UAE to their families or for work," Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, was quoted as saying in the statement.