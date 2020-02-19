SpiceJet to launch 20 new flights on domestic routes

Mumbai: No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will launch 20 new flights on its domestic routes, including some services under the government's regional connectivity scheme, Udan, from late next month as part of the airline's summer schedule.

The new flights, starting from March 29, include services to Patna from Amritsar, Varanasi and Guwahati. Besides, it will also launch flights on Hyderabad-Mangaluru, Bengaluru-Jabalpur and Mumbai-Aurangabad routes, all under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), for the first time on its network, the airline said in a release.

The new services will fly daily and will be operated by a mix of Boeing 737-800 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft, it stated.

These services will enhance connectivity between key metros and smaller cities, it said.

With the commencement of these new flights, the airline will have a total of 52 flights connecting 12 cities under the RCS scheme, SpiceJet said.

"We are excited to announce the launch of 20 new domestic flights. As we add newer cities and flights to our network, our focus remains firmly on connecting the unconnected parts of the country besides enhancing connectivity between metros and non-metros," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia was quoted as saying in the release.

SpiceJet said it will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Mumbai-Bagdogra and Mumbai-Chennai routes with the addition of a second and fifth flight, respectively..

The Hyderabad-Mangaluru and Guwahati-Delhi sectors would also have an additional flight in the summer schedule.