SpiceJet offers Rs 600 cr for final settlement

New Delhi: SpiceJet has offered to pay Rs 600 crore in cash in the share transfer case with its former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways for a full and final settlement of all disputes.

The offer was made during the hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Out of the principal amount of Rs 578 crore awarded in arbitration, SpiceJet has already paid Rs 308 crore in cash and deposited a bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore.

Mukul Rohatgi, Senior Counsel appearing for SpiceJet proposed to pay the bank guarantee equivalent amount of Rs 270 crore in cash and top it up with additional Rs 22 crore aggregating the total payout to Rs 600 crore as full and final settlement of all disputes between the Parties.

The Court has advised the other side to consider the proposal of SpiceJet and has listed the matter on February 14, 2022.

Earlier an arbitration tribunal consisting of three retired judges from the Supreme Court, Arijit Pasayat, Hemant Laxman Gokhale and KSP Radhakrishnan in a unanimous decision had rejected the damages claim of Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways against SpiceJet.