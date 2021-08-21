SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights

GURUGRAM: Known for many firsts in India's rapidly growing aviation industry, SpiceJet, the country's favourite airline, on Friday launched 14 new flights including 12 industry-first non-stop flights. While SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to connect Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun, the airline will also launch a non-stop flight connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, flagged-off the inaugural SpiceJet flight from Bhavnagar to Delhi virtually in the presence of Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, General VK Singh (Retd), Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Usha Padhee and CMD of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani attended the event virtually. Other dignitaries who attended the inauguration from Gujarat included Minister of Education, Law & Justice, Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs, Salt Industry, Cow Breeding and Civil Aviation, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Member of Parliament, Navsari, C.R. Patil, Member of Parliament, Bhavnagar, Dr. Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal, MLA (East) Bhavnagar & Minister Women and Child Welfare Education and Pilgrimage, Vibhavariben Vijaybhai Dave and MLA (West) Bhavnagar, Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani. The inaugural flight took-off from Bhavnagar at 3:45 PM.

Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, said, "In line with our commitment to enhance regional connectivity and put the smaller cities on the country's aviation map, SpiceJet is launching 14 new flights, out of which as many as 12 – Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun are industry first flights. We will also be connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai. Bhavnagar is the sixth big city in Gujarat where SpiceJet will fly to."