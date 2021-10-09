SpiceJet CMD greets Tata Group on winning AI bid

New Delhi: SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh on Friday congratulated Tata Group for winning bid for Air India.

"I congratulate the Tata Group on winning the bid for Air India and wish them all the success. It was my honour and privilege to be shortlisted for bidding for Air India. I am confident that the Tata Group will restore the glory of Air India and make all of India proud. I would also like to congratulate the Government on the successful disinvestment of Air India. They ran a transparent and flexible process and gave new impetus to India's disinvestment program. I have been an Air India fan all my life and it's time for the Maharaja to reclaim its position as a leading airline of the world," Singh said.