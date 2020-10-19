SP Group withdraws letters alleging irregularities in bidding process for new Parliament building

New Delhi: The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has withdrawn letters alleging irregularities and conflict of interest in Tata Projects' winning bid to construct the new Parliament building after the government department concerned asserted that there were no wrongdoings in the process, sources said.

In a letter to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the SP Group said it will not pursue the matter any further.

"...we appreciate that your good office has undertaken a detailed internal review and thoroughly discussed and evaluated all the issues and concerns," a source said quoting the letter sent to the Executive Engineer Central Vista Project Division-1, CPWD.

In the letter, SP Group further said," We also appreciate your confirmation that the entire bidding process was carried out impartially in a very fair and transparent manner and that there exists no conflict of interest between TCE (Tata Consulting Engineers) and TPL (Tata Projects Ltd)."

Earlier in September, SP had sent two letters to CPWD alleging that the participation of both TPL and TCE in the process was a violation of the Central Vigilance Commission rules.

Moreover, it had also alleged that the pre-qualification bid criteria was tweaked so as to make it possible for TPL to take part in the bidding process.

"Our earlier communication of 10th and 17th September 2020 was just to understand the limited issue if at all there exists even a smallest probable conflict of interest in the bidding process which is resolved," the letter added.

SP Group further said,"Based on your aforesaid justification and clarification, we shall not pursue the matter any further."

In September this year, TPL won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore ahead of L&T Ltd which had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore.