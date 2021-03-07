Soren pins hope on 'Emerging Jharkhand' to bring investment

New Delhi: Taking a cue from his predecessor Raghubar Das, the incumbent Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has pulled its socks to give impetus to the economy, which is in crisis due to Coronavirus



pandemic.

Pinning hope on industries for bringing economic activities towards normalcy, the Soren government has started attracting industrial investment in the state with its campaign 'Emerging Jharkhand'.

In the direction to build confidence among stakeholders, the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Saturday inaugurated stakeholders meet in the national capital to discuss the 'ambiguities' and seek suggestions of experts for the proposed new industrial policy in the state.

The prime focus of the government is to provide a conducive ecosystem for its industry partners in the state so that the government would be able to create about 5 lakh jobs and bring investments to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming few years.

While speaking on the occasion, the Jharkhand CM said, "We have resources, but the state need investments to add value to our abundant resources. Apart from mines and minerals, the state has rich sports abilities and any investment towards honing the skill of sportspersons of the state would be a very welcome step."

Stressing on the potential in investment in sports, the CM said, "There are over 60 hockey players who have represented our country and still there are many players from the state in the present national hockey team. The state government would like to invite positive investors to focus on sports promotion. The government would provide all possible assistance."

The CM also assured the investors providing a robust law and order condition in the state so that they can operate their business activities seamlessly.

Present on the occasion, state's Industry Secretary Pooja Singhal explained about the different aspects of the draft Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021 and how the proposed new policy would prove to be a mother of all policies in the state.

The Jharkhand government has also signed MoUs with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) and Flipkart to help the state government towards promoting cooperation, ease of doing business, and increasing private sector participation.