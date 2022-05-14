Sonowal announces setting up of committee to boost cruise tourism

MUMBAI: Cruise tourism is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing components of the leisure industry, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

He spoke at the 1st Incredible India International Cruise Conference 2022 organised by the Mumbai Port Authority under the aegis of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords a huge priority to the cruise sector", he said, adding, "India will be a magnificent cruise destination, and with the participation of global players, we will develop the sector and capture this growing

market".

Speaking to the media persons, Sonowal announced the setting up of a high-level advisory committee – which would include international cruise lines as members - to assist the Apex committee on Cruise Tourism to deliberate and anchor measures on boosting the cruise tourism sector, especially with an eye on increasing cruise calls at Indian ports, developing infrastructure, and improving the talent availability and jobs. Secretary, Ports and Shipping and Secretary, Tourism jointly co-chair the apex committee.

Sonowal said that to tackle the talent shortage in the sector, three dedicated cruise training academies will be set up in the states of Goa, Kerala and West Bengal.

"The Maritime India Vision 2030 aims to generate more than two lakh new jobs" he said.

The minister virtually laid the foundation stone of Third Chemical Berth at Pir Pau, Mumbai. The birth will have a rated capacity of two million metric tonnes per annum and cater to very large gas carriers and tankers up to 72500 displacement tonnage.

It will be equipped with the latest safety standards under OISD norms.

In addition, he also virtually inaugurated DGLL's Kelshi Light House in Maharashtra and Dhanushya Kodi Light House in Tamilnadu.

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways & Tourism Government of India, said the cruise industry is an emerging industry in India owing to the country's long coastline. He said that up-gradation and modernisation of the cruise infrastructure are being carried out at Mumbai, Goa, Mangalore, Kochi, Chennai and Vizag ports.