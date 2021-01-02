Soma Mondal takes charge as chairman of SAIL

New Delhi: State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday said Soma Mondal has taken charge as its chairman. Prior to this, she was the director (commercial) of SAIL, the country's largest steel-making company said. A 1984-graduate in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela, Mondal started her career as a graduate engineer trainee at NALCO and rose to become director (commercial) at NALCO. She joined SAIL in 2017 as the director (commercial), it said. She succeeds Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who superannuated on Thursday after serving the company for 36 years in various roles including junior manager and director (finance). Mpost

