Slovakia, Hungary won't back sanctions on Russian energy

Budapest: Slovakia and Hungary said Tuesday that they will not support sanctions against Russian energy that the European Union is preparing over the war in Ukraine, saying they are too reliant on those supplies and there are no immediate alternatives.

The EU's executive branch, the European Commission, has drafted new proposals for sanctions, which could include a phased-in embargo on Russian oil.

The 27 member countries are likely to start discussing them Wednesday, but it could be several days before the measures take effect.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that the commission wants to hit more banks, target those accused of spreading disinformation about the war, and tackle oil imports. It's not clear whether Slovakia and Hungary would receive exemptions.

Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said the country's sole refiner, Slovnaft, cannot immediately switch from Russian crude to another kind of oil. Changing the technology would take several years, Sulik said. So, we will insist on the exemption, for sure, Sulik told reporters.

Slovakia is almost fully dependent on Russian oil it receives through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline.

Hungary is also heavily reliant, though Germany, another major energy importer, said it could cope if the EU banned Russian oil, with officials still noting that it is a heavy load to bear."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the country will not vote for any sanctions that will make the transport of natural gas or oil from Russia to Hungary impossible.

The point is simple, that Hungary's energy supply cannot be endangered because no one can expect us to allow the price of the war (in Ukraine) to be paid by Hungarians, Szijjarto said Tuesday in Kazakhstan. It is currently physically impossible for Hungary and its economy to function without Russian oil.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has developed a reputation as Putin's closest ally in the EU and pursued deep diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow. Orban has deepened dependence on Russian fossil fuels, noting that 85% of Hungary's gas and more than 60% of its oil comes from Russia.

Despite disagreement among EU members on new energy sanctions, European Council President Charles Michel vowed to break the Russian war machine by steering countries on the continent away from Russia's natural gas supplies. agencies