SJVN's Nathpa Jhakri, Rampur plants produce record power in July

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday said its 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri hydro power station and 412 MW Rampur plant have clocked their highest ever monthly power generation in July 2021.

While Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station generated 1,216.56 million units power, Rampur Hydro Power Station reached 335.90 MU power generation mark. Both the plants are located in Himachal Pradesh, SJVN Ltd said.

Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station achieved the highest monthly power generation, surpassing its previous record of 1216.565 MU. Rampur Hydro Power Station also generated 335.90 MU of power beating its previous best 333.69 MU in July 2020, the firm said.

SJVN, a joint venture company of Government of India and Government of Himachal Pradesh, has presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes hydro, wind, solar and thermal. At present, the company's installed capacity is 2,016.51 MW.

It aims to be a 5,000 MW company by 2023, 12,000 MW company by 2030 and 25,000 MW company by 2040.