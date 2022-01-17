SJVN's 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Plant enters advanced construction phase

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday said its 1,320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant has entered the advanced construction phase.

"SJVN's 1,320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar achieved another milestone today (on Monday) with Jacking up of ceiling girder (1,400 tonnes) for first boiler unit," SJVN said in a statement.

The activity was virtually activated by SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma from the company's corporate headquarters at Shimla.

Sharma said that with this jacking-up activity, the project's first boiler unit will start taking its shape.

He added that the entire process will be completed in four stages and in each stage ceiling girder will jack up and jack down to add pressure parts and other components in the boiler assembly.

Sharma reiterated the commitment to complete the project as per schedule i.e June 2023 for the first unit and January 2024 for the second unit.

He further informed that a capital expenditure of Rs 4,617.45 crore has already been incurred on the project.

During the year 2021-22, a capital expenditure of Rs 2,619.06 crore has been incurred till date. The project is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,439.09 crore.